NC stages protests, courts arrests against opening of Lakhanpur Toll Plaza

National Conference Wednesday staged a protest and courted arrests over establishment and operationalisation of Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur here, describing the move as anti-people.

Carrying placards in support of their demand for rollback of the decision, the party workers, joined by Youth National Conference volunteers assembled on the highway, and raised slogans against BJP, saying the party has been presiding over anti-Jammu machinations for the past over six years.

“People at large have been feeling sense of deprivation,” the NC members said, blaming the BJP for betraying Jammu.

They said one after another Toll Plazas were being set up notwithstanding this part of the country being tourism destination.

“These Toll Plazas are serving as obstacles to economy of the entire region, which is largely dependent on pilgrim tourism”, they said, adding levying toll tax would be a big burden on pilgrims who may have to pay more for coming over here, raise the prices of essentials due to tax on transportation and crush middle class commuters.

The leaders expressed surprise over mute silence of the administration that has failed in prevailing upon the National Highway Authority of India against such moves.

“By not acceding to the overwhelming public demand, the administration as also the NHAI are exposed for its insensitivities and anti-people measures,” they said.