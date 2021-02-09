NCW holds first ever Mahila Jan Sunwai at Jammu

National Commission for Women (NCW) in collaboration with Social Welfare Department (SWD) of Jammu and Kashmir today held first ever Mahila Jan Sunwai at Conference Room, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Canal road here.

The Jan Sunwai programme was held under the chairmanship of Chairperson NCW, Rekha Sharma.

During the Sunwai programme, complainants of 40 cases related to women from all sections of the society were present. The Chairperson NCW disposed of 07 cases on the spot among the 20 cases taken up by the Commission during the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson NCW, Rekha Sharma said that these initiatives felicitate effective disposal of complaints received by NCW and also help in collecting first hand information about the problems faced by women in various parts of the country.

Pertinently, this initiative has been launched with an aim to uplift women and bring gender sensitiveness especially on reaching out to women who have been victims of domestic violence.