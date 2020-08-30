New business rules aimed at undermining authority of legislature: NPP

Describing the new government business rules for Jammu and Kashmir as “repulsively bizarre”, National Panthers Party (NPP) on Sunday said the notification seemed to be a move on the part of BJP-led government to “undermine the authority” of J&K legislature.

“The new rules which provide for allocation of powers and government business between the legislators of J&K, Lt Governor and the Union government will almost make the elected representatives redundant by snatching majority of the powers which are conferred upon them in a regular state,” said NPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh, in a statement.

He said while majority of the powers of council of Ministers have also been transferred to the Lt Governor, the Centre too would wield huge influence over the administration as well as the day to day functioning of the J&K government.

“It is bizarre that under the new rules, the Chief Minister of J&K would not have the powers to transfer even a constable of the police force. Not only that the Lt Governor can veto any decision of legislature even if passed unanimously in the Assembly. An assault on the very soul of democracy,” Singh said.

He said the BJP government was taking decisions, which were completely out of sync with the principles of a healthy democracy. “You ruined the state only because you wanted to settle scores with some Kashmiri leaders. It could have been done even without dismantling the state and without destroying the institutions of democracy,” he said.