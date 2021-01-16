Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
January 17, 2021

New date announced for candidates who missed test

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:39 AM
The IGP Armed Jammu Zone, Chairman Central Board has issued a new date for the JK Police officials who missed the test for their conversion into Ministerial Executive cadre. A wireless message has been circulated to all units/wings today, regarding the new date.

The message reads that the test will be conducted on 22-01-2021 for the officials from Kashmir Zone who could not appear for the typing test at NIELIT Srinagar on 06-01-2021 and the officials from Jammu Zone who could not appear for the test on 4th, 6th and 7th (except for those who have applied for change of examination centre Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa).

