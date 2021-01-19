New dates announced for candidates who missed typing test

The IGP Armed Jammu Zone, Chairman Central Board has issued new dates for the JK Police officials who missed the typing test for their conversion into Ministerial Executive Cadre. Wireless messages have been circulated to all units/wings today, regarding the announcement of new dates for typing test at Jammu and Srinagar.

The messages read that the typing test will be conducted on 25-01-2021 for the officials from Jammu Zone at NIELIT Jammu who could not appear for the test on 8th, 11th and 12th of January 2021. While the typing test will be conducted on 27.01.2021 at NIELIT Jammu for the officials who could not appear for the typing test on 14th, 15th and 18th of January 2021. (Except for those who have applied for change of examination centre Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa).

Similarly, the typing test for the officials from Srinagar Zone will be conducted on 25.01.2021 at NIELIT Srinagar who could not appear for the on 4th, 7th and 14th January of 2021 and the typing test will be conducted on 27.01.2021 at NIELIT Srinagar for the officials from Srinagar zone who could not appear for the test on 8th, 11th and 12th of January 2021 (except for those who have applied for a change of examination center Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa).

The officials from Kashmir Zone are informed to report at NIELIT Srinagar, and official from Jammu Zone are advised to report at NIELIT Jammu as per the reporting time already mentioned in their admit cards. The officials are advised to report in their respective centers along with admit cards, original credentials and service I-cards, the messages read.

It further reads that this is one-time exemption and after this chance no request on the subject matter in any case shall be entertained.