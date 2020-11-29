NH44 widening: Div Com Jammu reviews progress on Nashri - Banihal stretch

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, SanjeevVerma today reviewed the progress of 4-lanning work along Nashri – Banihal stretch of Jammu- Srinagar National Highway-44 here at a meeting of concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Regional Officer NHAI, Hem Raj, Chief Engineer JKPTCL, Sudhir Gupta besides senior officers of SFC and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioner Ramban along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of the progress on land acquisition, removal of structures and the widening of the Nashri to Banihal. The Deputy Commissioner Ramban apprised the Div Com about the progress made and informed that most of the land acquisition cases have been resolved while those pending are also at different stages. It was also informed that religious structures coming in the alignment have been shifted. The Div Com sought details of land acquisition cases, structure removal cases, and disbursement of compensation in the district and shifting of electricity towers.

The Div Com asked the DC Ramban to follow all the pending cases and complete the process at the earliest for smooth execution of work on the vital road project.