NIA arrests Hizb militant in Kishtwar

National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Hanjala area of Kishtwar district

Police said the militant Rustam Ali was involved in the killing of RSS leader and his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in Kishtwar. “Kishtwar police handed him over to them (NIA),” said IGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

Meanwhile, NIA has filed a charge-sheet (RC-36 of 2018/NIA/DLI) in the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar, and his brother Ajeet Parihar who were killed on November 1, 2018 in Kishtwar by the Hizb militants.

Police said during the course of investigation, the names of three locals from surfaced and all of them were arrested for supporting militants in the district.