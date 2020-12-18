Nitishwar inspects developmental projects across Jammu City

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar conducted a whirlwind tour of Jammu city in which he inspected various prestigious projects being undertaken by Jammu Smart City Ltd.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan who is also the CEO, Jammu Smart City Ltd. accompanied the Principal Secretary.

The Principal Secretary inspected the ongoing works of Jambu Zoo, Musical Fountain and Amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu, Cycle Track and Green spaces project along Tawi River.

While visiting the ongoing projects at Jambu Zoo with the cost of Rs. 62.41 Cr., the Principal Secretary inspected the animal enclosures and aviaries which are being constructed in the Zoo. It was informed that the aviaries shall be the largest of its kind in the entire country.

The Principal Secretary directed Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Gupta to plan the completion of the project in a phased manner so that it is open for the public ahead of its schedule. He also directed to vigorously pursue the clearances which are pending with the Central Zoo Authority for approval.

The Principal Secretary then visited the proposed site for the construction of the Cycle track and Green spaces project along the Tawi River Bank to be executed by Jammu Smart City Ltd.