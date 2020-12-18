Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:28 PM

Nitishwar inspects developmental projects across Jammu City

Issues directions to expedite the execution of works
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 11:28 PM

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar conducted a whirlwind tour of Jammu city in which he inspected various prestigious projects being undertaken by Jammu Smart City Ltd.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan who is also the CEO, Jammu Smart City Ltd. accompanied the Principal Secretary.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Arrangements in place for counting of votes on 280 DDC seats: SEC Sharma

The Principal Secretary inspected the ongoing works of Jambu Zoo, Musical Fountain and Amphitheatre at Bagh-e-Bahu, Cycle Track and Green spaces project along Tawi River.

While visiting the ongoing projects at Jambu Zoo with the cost of Rs. 62.41 Cr., the Principal Secretary inspected the animal enclosures and aviaries which are being constructed in the Zoo. It was informed that the aviaries shall be the largest of its kind in the entire country.

The Principal Secretary directed Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Gupta to plan the completion of the project in a phased manner so that it is open for the public ahead of its schedule. He also directed to vigorously pursue the clearances which are pending with the Central Zoo Authority for approval.

Latest News
Cricket on a frozen track in Gurez. GK Photo

Watch: Cricket on a Frozen Track in Picturesque Gurez Gets 'World' Attention

Representational Photo

Demand rises for returning hospitals to non-Covid status

Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikipedia/ Hoko

NSO Group hacked 36 journalists' iPhones with spyware: Report

Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

The Principal Secretary then visited the proposed site for the construction of the Cycle track and Green spaces project along the Tawi River Bank to be executed by Jammu Smart City Ltd.

Related News