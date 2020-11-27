Nitishwar Kumar reviews progress of Jan Abhiyan for Kashmiri Migrants

Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a high level meeting to review the progress being made during Jan Abhiyan programme for Kashmir Migrants held last month on 10th &12th October at Jagti, Muthi and Paloura camps.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary sought a detailed report on the beneficiaries under various Centrally Sponsored and Beneficiary oriented schemes enrolled during the Abhiyan and beneficiaries availing benefits thereof.

He also took stock of the grievances received and redressed during the Abhiyan.

The Principal Secretary stressed on the saturation of centrally sponsored and other beneficiary schemes like PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Old Age Pension Scheme, Window Pension Scheme, PM Sukanya Samriddi Yojana, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat, besides distribution of Domicile Certificates and public grievance redressal.

“People should not face any difficulty in accessing the services of the government, take all steps to ensure availability of basic amenities, besides remaining sensitive to the issues of public”, he added.

Secretary, Public Grievances, Simrandeep Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, HoDs and other senior officers attended the meeting.