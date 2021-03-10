Nitishwar reviews progress on Smart City projects of Srinagar, Jammu cities

Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar today reviewed the progress on various projects of Jammu Smart City limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) here at Raj Bhavan.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner Jammu , Ms Sushma Chauhan; Commissioner JMC, Ms Avny Lavasa; Vice Chairman JDA, Ms Babila Rakwal; Additional CEO, Jammu Smart City Limited, Satish Kumar Sharma; members of PMC besides senior officers were present in the meeting.

The Principal Secretary sought details of the latest progress made on various projects including IT Interventions, Integrated Command & Control Center, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), IT-based Smart Parking System for Jammu city, Complete Streets development project for Jammu city viz Mubarak Mandi to Raghunath Bazaar, Residency Road “High Street”, Apsara Road “High Street”, besides road improvement from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk, Improvement of 23 Junctions , Jammu Smart Public Bicycle Sharing System, City Beautification, Façade Lighting Illumination of Bahu Fort & Mubarak Mandi Complex, Up-gradation and Modernization of Fire and Emergency Services and other projects & modern services.

CEO Jammu Smart City Limited briefed the Principal Secretary about the current status of progress of Jammu Smart City projects. It was informed that DPR for Integrated Command & Control Center has been vetted by IIT-Roorkee and tender of the same will be floated by IT department soon. Similarly, requirements have been finalized with Traffic Police for 44 Junctions identified for traffic violation & surveillance with deployment of Box cameras and IP based PA system. The tender of the same would be floated by 20th March 2021. The progress of other projects was also given during the meeting.

The Principal Secretary directed the JDA for developing an App providing real time information of available parking spaces along with displaying of data on Screens for ease of public.

The Principal Secretary advised the CEO JSCL for taking inputs from all the stakeholders for better implementation of Complete Streets project for Jammu city.

He further directed for upgrading the skills and roping in best among the like-minded people for holistic development and meeting the targets under JSCL projects. He called for engaging more stakeholders in vertical garden development and use of Basohli painting art for beautification of Jammu City and promotion of Basohli paintings.

The meeting was also informed about the status of modernization of Narwal Fruit / Vegetable Mandi for which tender was floated on 26th February 2021.

Discussion was also held on integration of water transport system with Metro system in Srinagar and similar integration of various transport modes with Metro project in Jammu City.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary also reviewed Srinagar Smart City limited projects, through virtual mode and sought latest action taken on the 15 agenda points discussed in the previous review meeting vis-à-vis Upgradation of Historic Markets, Conservation of Shrines, Water Transport along Jhelum, Integrated Command & Control Center, Hop on Hop off Bus Tours, Development of Amphitheatre/ Open Air Theatre, Lighting or illumination of Mughal Gardens & Botanical Garden, Sitting Arrangement & Lighting along the periphery of Dal Lake, Open Air Theatre/ Kashmir Haat other tourist facilities at Tulip Gardens, Smart Parking Solutions, Augmentation of Power Supply, Water Supply & Ice Clearing facilities, Development of Sports Clubs, Development of recreational facility on the line of Kingdom of Dreams, Project Development Strategy and Showcase of tourism through Bollywood movie clips.

CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Principal Secretary that conservation of shrines would be done in a phased manner including major shrines, Mosques and Temples. Reconnaissance survey from Zero Bridge to Safa Kadal for water transport along Jhelum has been completed; places have been identified for development of Amphitheatre etc.

The Principal Secretary directed for completing the illumination of Mughal gardens & Botanical garden in a time bound manner. He also directed for adequate sitting arrangements & lighting along periphery of Dal Lake, Augmentation of Power and Water supply along with ice clearing facilities, besides development of sports facilities, organising tournaments and widening of sports clubs.