No development in Kashmir or Jammu, says Altaf Bukhari

Questioning the government’s claims of development, Apni Party President AltafBukhari Saturday said there was no development in Kashmir or Jammu.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking at the party’s one-day Schedule Caste convention at Sarore, Bukhari said, “There is no development in Kashmir or Jammu. The condition of roads is worse. The people are suffering because of unscheduled power cuts amid soaring temperature. Clean drinking water supply in many parts of Samba district is still not provided.”

He said that the claims being made by some people that development was taking place in Jammu was misleading to create further division between the two regions of Kashmir and Jammu and such claims needed to be exposed for the unity and development of J&K.

“Apni Party will expose those who create division with factually incorrect claims and pitch people of one region against the other. Apni Party will not tolerate further division of J&K and it has resolved to fight for the unity of both the regions and brotherhood,” Bukhari said.

He questioned the administration for its failure to provide basic amenities in Schedule Tribe and Schedule Caste communities and neglecting development of their residential colonies.

“The electricity, water and road connectivity should be provided to the neglected class of the society without bias. It would be an injustice with the Schedule Tribes if their developmental, educational, health, seasonal migration, and forest right issues are not addressed,” Bukhari said.

Referring to the forest rights committees and claims, he said that the government should include elected members from the tribal community in the Forest Right Committees to ensure justice with the nomads.

Bukhari said that without their participation in these committees, the purpose of the Forest Rights Act would fail to yield any result.

He said that during the seasonal migration to the upper reaches from the plains of Jammu, the nomads should not be harassed in the name of permission.

“The civil administration and the Police must ensure their smooth seasonal migration to the upper reaches,” Bukhari said. “Apni Party supports the political reservation of nomads for their social, political and economic development.”