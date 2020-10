'No movement passes required for travel in J&K'

Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, Simrandeep Singh today said there will be no restrictions on entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether by road, rail or air, but maintained that COVID-19 Antigen Tests are mandatory.

He said the travelers will undergo 14-day home quarantine if they have a valid contactable phone and Aarogya Setu App in their mobile telephones. The protocol for management of COVID positive persons will be followed.

As the government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued fresh guidelines for unlock 5.0, Simrandeep Singh today gave details about the allowed and not allowed activities.

Addressing a press conference here, the Secretary said the Government has permitted opening of cinema halls, theatres, Multiplexes, swimming pools, bars in restaurants, hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places, coaching centres from October 15 with fifty percent capacity. The Government has also raised the number of pilgrims for the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji per day to 7000, (earlier it was 5000). The decision on the number of pilgrims local/ outside UT to allow would be decided by the CEO shrine board.

Schools, colleges, higher educational institutions including Anganwari centres shall remain closed till October 31 whereas online/ distance mode studies will continue.

Fifty percent teaching non-teaching staff is permitted for online teaching purposes in areas outside containment zones. Students of classes 9th to 12th are permitted to visit school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance in areas outside containment zones. The Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITls or other training centers registered with the National Skill Development Mission or JK Skill Mission. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued in this regard by the MOHFW, Govt. of India.

Higher Education Institutions will be permitted only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in Science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works from 15th October, 2020. The Head of Higher Education Institutions will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in science and technology stream for laboratory/ experimental works.

Coaching centers / institutions shall be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only from October 15 up to 50 percent capacity of the centers, strictly as per the SOP issued by Ministry of Education, GOI. Shops in Malls as well as in the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. All these activities have been permitted only outside the Containment Zones.

Meanwhile, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited from 10 pm to 5 am while persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children with 10 years of age shall stay at home except for health purposes.