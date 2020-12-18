No official can proceed on study leave outside J&K without prior permission: Government

The government Friday issued strict directions that no official would be allowed to proceed on study leave outside Jammu and Kashmir without prior permission.

The directions were issued after several cases came to surface that officials proceeded on leave without permission not only outside J&K but abroad too.

Taking strong note of the issue, the General Administration Department (GAD) directed all the administrative secretaries to ensure that study leave cases are forwarded to the GAD in-advance so that these are decided within the stipulated time frame by the competent authority.

Quoting rules, Commissioner Secretary GAD Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in the circular, said, “In terms of Rule 61 (3) (i) of J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979, study leave shall not be granted unless it is certified by the authority competent to grant leave that the proposed course of study or training shall be of definite advantage from the point of view of public interest.”

In 2017 through a similar circular, GAD had also directed all the administrative secretaries that the study leave cases should be forwarded to the Finance department and GAD in-advance to ensure that the official with approval could only proceed on study leave outside J&K after fulfilling laid down requisite formalities.

The GAD gave similar reminders to the administrative secretaries in 2018.

The GAD has asserted that despite repeated reminders to department heads “the officers of various departments proceed on study leave for pursuing higher studies within the country and even abroad, pending formal sanction of the competent authority following which these cases were placed for approval before authorities on post facto-basis”.