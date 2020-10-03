No shortage of oxygen supply in GMC Jammu: Atal Dulloo

Financial Commissioner, Medical and Health Education Department, Atal Dulloo today said that there was no shortage of oxygen supply in Government Medical College and Hospital and they have also increased the buffer stock to meet the demand.

During his visit to the GMC Jammu, Dulloo reviewed healthcare facilities.

Interacting with the media here, Dulloo said: “Earlier, we had no buffer stock which now has been created. At present, we have 600 cylinders available in the hospital and 400 more oxygen cylinders will (come) today.”

He said to meet the increasing demand for oxygen supply, a liquid oxygen tank will be installed by October 31. The Financial Commissioner said the ventilators are fully functional and it was due to “less oxygen supply” that they faced problems.

However, the supply system has been improved and ventilators are properly functional. He admitted that there were certain complaints following which the Heads of Departments and other senior doctors regularly visited the parents.

He hoped that death rate will reduce in Jammu as well as in Srinagar with the improvement in healthcare system and redressal of the complaints.

He said that asymptomatic people do not come out. Referring to the infected people in home isolation, Dulloo said: “Whenever you have symptoms immediately come to the covid hospital without any delay. We have all the facilities in all the covid hospitals. We will treat them timely for their recovery from the covid-19.”

Pertinently, frequent visits of Advisor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo and others have increased to GMC Jammu after allegations that the management has failed to deal with the situation and it has led to deaths of the covid infected people.

To handle the situation, the Government on September 20, 2020 had deployed Principal Secretary, Revenue Department Dr Pawan Kotwal as Administrative Coordinator for non-treatment related issues in Jammu’s hospitals and Additional Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah was deployed to assist Kotwal while remaining stationed in Jammu.