General Administration Department today nominated Nodal Officer to coordinate the campaign of Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In supersession of Government Order No 743-GAD of 2019 dated 03.07.2019, it is hereby ordered that the Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department shall be the Nodal Officer to Coordinate the campaign of Jal Shakti Abhiyan in J&K,” reads the order issued by GAD.