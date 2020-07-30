Nodal officers nominated for media teams' visit

General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday nominated several IAS officers as nodal officers and joint nodal officers for coordinating proposed visits of media teams to J&K.

As per an order, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta has been nominated as nodal officer and Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju has been nominated as joint nodal officer for Jammu.

Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Department, Rohit Kansal has been nominated as nodal officer; Secretary, Youth, Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah have been nominated joint nodal officers for Kashmir.

The nodal officers will be responsible for providing information, background material and organizing briefings while joint nodal officers will be responsible for coordinating logistics, besides coordinating with Deputy Commissioners for field visits.