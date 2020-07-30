Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:08 AM

Nodal officers nominated for media teams' visit

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 1:08 AM

General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday nominated several IAS officers as nodal officers and joint nodal officers for coordinating proposed visits of media teams to J&K.

As per an order, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta has been nominated as nodal officer and Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, M Raju has been nominated as joint nodal officer for Jammu.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Principal Secretary, Power Development and Information Department, Rohit Kansal has been nominated as nodal officer; Secretary, Youth, Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez and Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah have been nominated joint nodal officers for Kashmir.

The nodal officers will be responsible for providing information, background material and organizing briefings while joint nodal officers will be responsible for coordinating logistics, besides coordinating with Deputy Commissioners for field visits.

Related News