NoK of Poonch lightning victims provided relief

Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction today declared lightning as ‘State Specific Disaster’ for providing relief to the Next of Kins of three persons who lost their lives in lightning in Poonch District.

In an order, the department declared ‘lightning’ as ‘State Specific Disaster’ for the purpose of providing relief to three deceased persons namely Mohammed Ishaq, son of Mohammed Deen, resident of Lathoong, Surankote, Zarina Begum, wife of Mohammed Ishaq, resident of Lathoong, Surankote, and Javed Hussain Shah, son of Hakan Shah, resident of Lassana.

The lightning took place on July 21, 2020 in District Poonch, following which Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, recommended ex-gratia relief for Next of Kins (NoKs) of the deceased persons namely Luchami Bi, wife of Mohammed Din and Shamim Akhter, wife of Hakan Shah.