Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 2:10 AM

NoK of Poonch lightning victims provided relief

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 2:10 AM
Representational Image [Source: mikegi from Pixabay]
Representational Image [Source: mikegi from Pixabay]

Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction today declared lightning as ‘State Specific Disaster’ for providing relief to the Next of Kins of three persons who lost their lives in lightning in Poonch District.

In an order, the department declared ‘lightning’ as ‘State Specific Disaster’ for the purpose of providing relief to three deceased persons namely Mohammed Ishaq, son of Mohammed Deen, resident of Lathoong, Surankote, Zarina Begum, wife of Mohammed Ishaq, resident of Lathoong, Surankote, and Javed Hussain Shah, son of Hakan Shah, resident of Lassana.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

The lightning took place on July 21, 2020 in District Poonch, following which Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, recommended ex-gratia relief for Next of Kins (NoKs) of the deceased persons namely Luchami Bi, wife of Mohammed Din and Shamim Akhter, wife of Hakan Shah.

Related News