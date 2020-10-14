Non-COVID care in JK hospitals; 59 lakh OPD visits, 15000 major surgeries

More than 59 lakh patients have visited Out Patient Departments (OPD) and over 15,000 major surgeries have been conducted in different hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir during the last six months as part of non-COVID care in the health institutions, the latest official figures have revealed.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the OPD services were initially hampered in different Government hospitals, district hospitals and wellness centers across the Jammu and Kashmir, but they soon resumed the routine work of treating non-COVID patients.

“More than 2.5 lakh admissions in health institutions have been registered and more than 15 thousand major surgeries have been performed during this time. Also more than 76000 babies have been delivered including more than 16000 through caesarean section,” said AtalDulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education.

The figures reveal that out of total number of 2,55,320 people admitted in various government hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir, 1,00,045 were in Jammu and region 1,55,275 in Kashmir.

Similarly out of 59,30,082 patients having visited OPDs 17,98,442 were in Jammu and 41,31,640 in Kashmir based hospitals. The hospitals in Jammu conducted 6,984 major surgeries and Kashmir hospitals fared better with 8,379 such surgeries. Atleast 49,123 deliveries have taken place in the Government hospitals including 25,276 in Jammu and 23,847 in Kashmir.

Out of total 16, 524 caesarean sections, as per the official figure; 6,313 C-sections were conducted in Jammu and 10,211 in the Valley.

The hospitals handling non-COVID care have conducted 1,60,161 ultrasounds in the entire Union Territory including 75,093 in Jammu and 85,068 in Kashmir. Out of 18,95,101 laboratory tests conducted in total, 6,70,373 were in Jammu and 12,24,728 in Kashmir. Out of total 2,34,787 diagnostic X-rays taken in the last six months, 65,601 were in Jammu and 1,69,186 in Kashmir. Besides, the hospitals have conducted 24,733 ECGs in Jammu and 83,489 in Kashmir.

Earlier, the health department was mainly focused on the containment of the virus. However, the health care services returned to normal in most hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir following application of Standard Operating Procedures for non-COVID care.