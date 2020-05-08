Non-local workers protest wage cut, clash with police

Hundreds of non-local workers of Chenab Textile Mills, Kathua here Friday clashed with police when they were protesting cut in their wages.

Raising slogans against the management, the workers including women came out on Jammu-Pathankot highway and blocked it for over 45 minutes.

When the police tried to stop them, the protesters allegedly threw stones on them and damaged a police vehicle, an eyewitness said.

The police baton-charged the workers and fired smoke shells to push them back in the mill premises, the eyewitness said.

The protesters, they said, did not stop and allegedly damaged property inside mill to express their resentment.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kathua, OP Bhagat said some workers became agitated when the mill management issued a notice in morning informing them that those who have not worked for 20 days will get half wages.

“It became the trigger as those who did not work for such number of days, instigated their colleagues who received full wages,” the DC said.

He said no one was injured in the protests. “Around 1,000 to 1,500 workers were involved in the protest,” he said.

The DC said of its total 8,600 workers, 4,500 put up inside the premises of the mill.

SSP Kathua, Shailndra Mishra told local media that the workers wanted to return to their native places. “They had misconception that the mill staff was given proper salaries and only the workers’ wages were deducted.”

Meanwhile, the labourers have demanded if the management did not release their full wages, they should be sent back to their native places.

The situation was brought to normalcy hours after the workers come out on the highway.