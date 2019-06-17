Northern Command celebrates 48th Raising Day |Remain vigilant, perform your duties professionally: Army Commander to soldiers

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, on Monday asked soldiers to remain vigilant and perform their duties with professionalism and dedication.

While interacting with soldiers on the 48th Raising day ceremony of Northern command here, the Army commander said, “All of us need to rededicate ourselves to safeguard national integrity and continue to perform our task with fortitude, dedication and professionalism.”

He paid homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country by laying a wreath at the Dhruva Shaheed Smarak.

The Northern Army commander extended wishes to families of defence and civilian staff of the command and complimented them for their steadfastness, resolve and exemplary devotion towards duty.

To mark the occasion, a weeklong blood donation camp was also organised at North Star clinic. Scores of volunteers donated blood and registered themselves at Blood Bank for future donations.

Pertinently, Army’s Northern Command was raised on 17 June 1972 post India-Pakistan war. It has the unique responsibility of guarding the borders with both Pakistan and China. The command also leads anti-militancy operations in Kashmir.

The command has a glorious history of covering the entire spectrum of warfare. The Northern Command also assists civilian population during natural calamities and actively participates in nation building activities.