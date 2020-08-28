Now, asymptomatic COVID patients to be home quarantined in Jammu

The government Friday allowed home quarantine of asymptomatic COVID19 patients in Jammu following similar decision in Kashmir.

An official said the move will help decongest hospitals in Jammu especially the Government Medical College.

“It was the government’s major decision that all asymptomatic COVID positive cases in Jammu will be home isolated with conditions as in Kashmir – free oxymeter, compulsory Arogya Setu and proper isolation space with a poster outside the house,” said the government spokesperson.

“In event of a drop of oxygen, the patients shall immediately be hospitalized,” reads an order issued by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo.

However, those asymptomatic patients presently admitted in the hospitals will be sent home only after their test reports come negative.

The authorities have decided to set-up teams to monitor health status of the patient at home.

“The asymptomatic cases will be tested on the sixth day of the contact and in case the test of the contact returns positive, defined protocol will be followed,” said the order.

The decision to allow home isolation of asymptomatic patients will reduce burden on the hospitals and help provide quality care to the infected, said the official.

Meanwhile, Jammu continues to record sharp rise in COVID19 cases for the last two weeks with increase in testing.

The officials attributed the sudden increase in cases to the rapid antigen tests drive started by the authorities in selected 110 vulnerable areas of Jammu district from August 26.