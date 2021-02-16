Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:53 AM

NRIDA road projects | Probe ordered into change of technology

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:53 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Public Works (R&B) Department Tuesday ordered a probe and appointed an inquiry officer to look into change of technology from conventional method of design to Eco-Green-Pro-Based Technology without approval of NRIDA in respect of 24 road projects.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Development Commissioner, Works, Engineer Sami Arif Yasvi as an Inquiry Officer to look into the matter regarding change of Technology from conventional method of design to Eco-Green-Based Technology without prior approval of NRIDA in respect of 24 road projects sanctioned under conventional method of design by then Chief Engineer unauthorizedly with mala-fide intention and tendered out,” reads an order issued by the Public Works Department.

The inquiry officer will submit his report/findings to the administrative department within 15 days from the date of issuance of this order.

