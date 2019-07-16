Jammu
UPDATED: July 17, 2019, 1:45 AM

Observers appointed for CCE Mains

UPDATED: July 17, 2019, 1:45 AM
Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed observers  for the conduct of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018.

As per order, Bilal Khurshid, Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir has been appointed observes for G.G.M Science College, Canal Road, Jammu.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar has been appointed as observer of SRML Higher Secondary School  Parade Ground, Jammu.

Mohammad AltafWani, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag has been appointed as observer  J&K     Public     Service Commission, Examination    Hall, ReshamGhar   Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu. Pankaj Raj Katoch, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department has been appointed observer of Government Amar Singh College,  GogjiBagh, Srinagar.

VaibhavKohli,  Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department has been appointed as observes &K Public Service Commission Examination Hall, Solina, Srinagar. As per order, advance TA as admissible under rules is also sanctioned in favour of the officers in whose case change of station is involved.

