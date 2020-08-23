Of 1.38 lakh domicile certificates, 14,833 issued to non-locals in Jammu distt

The administration has intensified efforts to issue domicile certificates to Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders at the doorsteps in this district.

The administration has so far issued over 1,55, 358 lakh domiciles certificates including 1, 38, 732 to PRC holders and 14, 833 to non-locals, said Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR), Jammu, Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Sharma said the administration wanted to make the process of issuing domiciles hassle-free for the PRC holders.

“Therefore, van service has been started for rural areas like Nagrota, Dansal and other places and later, the city areas will also be included,” he said.

He said the Revenue officials visit the wards and issue domiciles the same day to the PRC holders. “However, non-locals have to submit their documents for domiciles in their respective teshil offices. We issue them domiciles after proper scrutiny of their documents confirming their period of stay in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma said.

“We do not issue domiciles on the spot to non-locals. This service is only for the PRC holders,” said the official.