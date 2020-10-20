Official committees to assess ground situation for DDC polls

Gearing up for elections to district development councils, J&K administration today constituted an apex-level and two divisional-level committees to assess ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The committees were constituted two days after the draft of the DDC constituencies was notified by the respective deputy commissioners across the UT inviting objections to it by or before October 23.

The 7-member apex committee will be headed by Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, in which Director General of Police (DGP), J&K Police, Dilbag Singh, Additional Director General of Police (CID), J&K Police, Divisional Commissioners of both Jammu as well as Kashmir have been appointed as members, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will be member secretary, and representatives from Transport Department, and any other member as may be co-opted by the committee as members, a GAD order said.

The apex committee will draw a roadmap and detailed schedule for conduct of elections to the DDCs on the basis of inputs from the divisional committees.

These ground inputs will be assessed taking into consideration various requirements including security logistics, personnel, equipment, etc., the order said.

The apex committee will submit its report to the government by October 27, 2020.

The divisional committees will be headed in both the regions by the respective Divisional Commissioners.

Besides Divisional Commissioners, these committees will have both the Inspector Generals of Police, Kashmir and Jammu as members, Directors Rural Development Department as member secretaries, and any other member as co-opted by the committee as member.

The divisional committees will be based on assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment, and all other requirements.

The divisional committees shall submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the apex level committee.

These committees will be served by the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj.