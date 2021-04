Police and security forces on Monday recovered an old rusted live grenade near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The officials told Greater Kashmir that the old grenade was recovered by a joint team of police and forces from Chapdyan area of Saujiyan along the Indo-Pak border this morning.

A police official said that the grenade is being defused by an expert team to avert any untoward incident.