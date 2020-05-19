On LG's directions, 125 students evacuated from Delhi

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor (LG), G C Murmu and his Advisor, Baseer Khan, the J&K government Tuesday arranged free transportation of 125 stranded students, including visually impaired and physically challenged from New Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government had arranged five AC buses to ensure return of the stranded students after observing all necessary preventive protocols.

The passage of stranded Jammu and Kashmir residents from various parts of the country, in the wake of lockdown due to spread of global pandemic of coronavirus, is high on the agenda of the administration.

So far, a large number of stranded people have been ferried by various modes of transport including railways.

In addition, after the intervention of the LG, the Centre has also arranged airlifting of students from Bangladesh and Pakistan besides pilgrims from Iran.

More such initiatives are underway to facilitate movement of the stranded people to their home destinations.