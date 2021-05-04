Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 1:03 PM

One dead, three others injured in road mishap in J&K's Doda

The injured trio was immediately evacuated and shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, where they are said to be stable.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 1:03 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A health worker was killed even as three others, including a minor, sustained injuries after the car they were on board met a mishap in Bhagwah area of Doda in Jammu division on Tuesday.

News agency GNS reported this morning that the car bearing registration number JK-17 1200 met an accident at Chapnari area of Bhagwah.

Trending News
Image source: ANI

Ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan dies

Short of beds, GMC Anantnag to admit only patients needing high-flow oxygen

File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Only 6 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Handwara hospital

D H Pulwama declared COVID Care Hospital

In the incident, 50-year-old man Lassa Mohammad son of Munawer Shaikh Akram resident of Abad Doda, working as a Health Department employee at PHC Bhagwah lost his life.

Three others identified as Shafia begum, 25, wife of Hamytullah resident of Kashtigarh, her unidentified baby, besides another Amir Hussain, 8, son of Parvaiz Ahmed resident of Bhagwah suffered different bodily injuries.

The injured trio was immediately evacuated and shifted to GMC Doda for medical treatment, where they are said to be stable.

Latest News

J&K BJP leader served showcause after outburst against Union minister

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victim at Giddenahalli, in Bengaluru on Monday, May 3, 2021. [ANI]

India reports 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,449 fresh fatalities

Image source: ANI

Ex-J&K Governor Jagmohan dies

GK File/Aman Farooq

Global COVID-19 tally tops 153.1 mn

Confirming the incident, SHO Doda Arun Sharma told GNS that a case under relevant sections is being taken up in this regard.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News