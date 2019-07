Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

One person was killed and two others were injured when two vehicles collided head-on in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The collision took place between a car and a tractor around 2.40 pm at Sataini on Dhar road here, they said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, the officials said, adding the injured have been hospitalised.