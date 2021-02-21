Only Modi Govt worked for minority welfare: BJP

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta Sunday said the government at New Delhi led by saffron party was the only government to have worked for the minority welfare.

“True work for minority welfare has been done only by the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” a statement of BJP issued here quoted Gupta as addressing a meeting of BJP Minority Morcha at Jammu.

He said Modi was the most acceptable leader to the minorities and highlighted schemes of the Modi government for the minority welfare.

Gupta said that never in the past had public welfare schemes been launched to uplift the socio-economic condition of the minorities and downtrodden communities.

He said that Congress, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party had failed to reach the common masses but the Modi government had reached all communities across India.

“The minorities in Jammu and Kashmir are not only feeling safe under the Modi government and also enjoying the benefits of various developmental schemes,” he said.

The BJP statement said that in his welcome address BJP Minority Morcha President Shaikh Bashir presented the details of the works undertaken by the Minority Morcha and the achievements of the BJP government for the welfare of the minorities.