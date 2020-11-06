Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 11:59 PM

Opening of civil secretariat|Secy Estates inspects arrangements at employees' quarters

UPDATED: November 6, 2020, 11:59 PM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Secretary Estates Department, M Raju on Friday visited the government quarters to inspect the arrangements put in place for the Move employees ahead of opening of the civil secretariat and other offices here.

During his visit to residential government quarters at Ahata Poonch House Panjtirthi, Ahata Amar Singh, New BC Road,  Sarwal and Muthi, the Secretary took stock of basic amenities  made for the Move employees.

He took round of government quarters and inspected the ongoing renovation works. The officers briefed about the work done so far and future work plan.  He directed the officers to expedite the work as per the quality norms. He also took stock of power, water, sanitation, security and other services at residential colonies and directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate facilities.

