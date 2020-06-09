Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 11:55 PM

Order judicial probe: RRRMA

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 11:55 PM
Greater Kashmir

Reconciliation, Return and Rehabilitation of Migrants Association (RRRMA) on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the killing of Sarpanch in south Kashmir.

In a statement, Chairman of the Association, Satish Malahdar while condemning the killing, said: “It is a murder of a political worker in Kashmir and we demand a judicial probe.”

Malahdar said the slain Sarpanch only wanted people of his area to see development and prosperity.

“His fight as a representative of the minority community in the Valley had given a hope to the minority community,” he said.

“Those who killed him are forgetting that by killing their own people they are only doing disservice to Kashmir. They should share their grievances and if they are genuine, we can stand with them,” he said.

Maladar appealed youths and all sections of societies to come forward and share their grievances which could be fought together.

