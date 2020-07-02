Jammu, Today's Paper
'Over 1000 patients availed tele-radiology services from June 24'

The government on Thursday claimed that over 1000 patients have availed “tele-radiology services” in the union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since its launch on June 24th, 2020 by Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu.

The officials said that the patients who visited the identified centres in remote and far-flung areas of Doda, Reasi, Ramban, Poonch, Kupwara and Bandipora got their X-Ray & CT Scan reports in time bound manner under this initiative.

In the first phase, 53 health-care facilities including 06 district hospitals have been identified to offer free X-ray services.

The tele-radiology service is provided under National Free Diagnostics initiative of National Health Mission at identified healthcare facilities in the UT of J&K focusing in rural & far-flung areas in the initial phase.

The officials said that with the initiative people living in the far flung areas are provided with accurate diagnosis without compromising quality.

