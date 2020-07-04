Over 12,000 domicile certificates issued in Jammu district

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Jammu Sushma Chauhan, Saturday reviewed issuance of Domicile Certificate in all tehsils of the district during a meeting held via video conferencing.

It was informed that over 12,000 certificates have been issued till date for which applications were received both online as well as offline.

The DC appreciated the progress registered by the tehsildars disposal of the domicile applications.

Asking the officers to facilitate the public in applying for domicile certificates by engaging the PRIs and other public representatives, she stressed on disseminating the information regarding procedural requirement for obtaining the same.

The tehsildar were directed to create awareness amongst general public by displaying boards outside their offices depicting the procedure for applying for domicile certificate, in easy and understandable manner.