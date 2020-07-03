Over 2,400 ceasefire violation in past 6 months: Army

Army on Friday said Pakistan has been facilitating infiltration of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu division as a part of strategy to “strengthen militant outfits in Kashmir.”

“The infiltration is being facilitated from across the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts. But all attempts have been foiled by the security forces in the last several weeks,” said Defense spokesperson, Jammu, Lt Col Devinder Anand.

He said excluding one attempt in Keri sector of Rajouri, all the infiltration bids were made amid rise in ceasefire violations. He said more than 2400 such violations have been reported in the last six months.

The spokesperson said last year 3,168 ceasefire violations were reported last year while as these violations were 1629 in 2018. In comparison to the corresponding period for the last two years, there has been surge in the ceasefire violations during the last six months.

“The Line of Control in Rajouri witnessed calm with no firing from Pakistan for a week before a militant managed to sneak in the Keri sector. Later, the intelligence inputs were received about presence of militants along the LoC in Keri’s Bhimber Gali sector,’ he said.

The spokesperson said the militants have changed strategy in a bid to sneak into this side of LoC.

“However, we are alert and maintaining strict vigil all along the border with Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF), IG Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said, “Launch pads still exist on the order side in Pakistan across the International Border, but we are alert.”