Over 2,500 bunkers constructed along LoC, IB in Jammu this year so far: officials

Over 2,500 bunkers have been constructed along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu region this year so far, official said Saturday.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma held a meeting with deputy commissioners of border districts to review progress of the construction of bunkers along the IB in Jammu division.

Over 10,000 bunkers are to be constructed in the border districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch of the region, officials said.

As many as 2,514 bunkers have been constructed in these districts this year so far, they said.

The work is being executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Rural Development Department (RDD), they said.

The divisional commissioner directed the executing agencies to set weekly targets and expedite the pace of work for timely completion of the project.

He also directed the DCs for effective monitoring of construction of bunkers and directed them to initiate strict action against poor performing engineers.

