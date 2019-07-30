Over 3.20 lakh perform Amarnath yatra in 29 days

Over 3.20 lakh pilgrims have performed the annual Amarnath yatra in the last 29 days as another batch of 1,175 yatris left Jammu for the valley on Tuesday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), that manages the affairs of the pilgrimage, said, “On the 29th day of the ongoing Shri Amarnathji yatra, 2,055 yatris paid obeisance at the Holy Cave. Till date 3,21,410 yatris had “darshan” of the shivling at the Holy Cave.

“Yatra remained suspended from the Baltal route on Monday due to inclement weather, however, it proceeded smoothly from Pahalgam route”.

Police said 1,175 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the valley on Tuesday morning.

“Of these, 515 yatris are going to Baltal base camp while 660 are going to Pahalgam base camp”.

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, Amarnath cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva according to the devotees.

The ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives.

Yatra started on July 1 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the “Shravan Purnima” festival.