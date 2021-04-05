Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 10:59 AM

Over two dozen shanties of Rohingya gutted in midnight blaze in Jammu

The fire, the cause of which is not known, comes on the heels of the Supreme Court move reserving its verdict on a plea against the deportation of the Muslim Rohingya to Myanmar.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 10:59 AM
Representative Image
Representative Image

Around two dozen huts belonging to the Rohingya refugees were gutted in a massive midnight fire in Marauti Mohalla in Jammu, officials said.  

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the fire raged last midnight for more than two hours and when the flames doused off by the wee hours of Monday, it had already destroyed all the shelters of the Rohingya. 

Trending News
Representational Photo

Another tourist dies of COVID-19 at Srinagar hospital

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

BRO clears Gurez-Bandipora road

Stray dogs injure 10 children in Lolab

Greater Kashmir

GKIMPACT | Housing Board directs in-house staff to repair damages

The number of damaged shanties is believed to be 25 with officials saying the tally could be even more. 

The fire, the cause of which is not known, comes on the heels of the Supreme Court recently reserving its verdict on a plea against the deportation of the Muslim Rohingya to Myanmar where they, according to their lawyer advocate Prashant Bhushan, can be “killed or subjected to torture.”  

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said the fire broke out at 0100 hours and lasted till 0315 hours adding that three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it. 

Latest News
Representational Image

India records all-time high of over one lakh new COVID-19 cases

Representational Photo

Another tourist dies of COVID-19 at Srinagar hospital

File: Aman Farooq/ Gk

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 131.1mn

GK Photo

Mother-son duo charred to death, six houses gutted in Haftchinar blaze

Kohli further informed that no injury or loss of life has been reported in the blaze. 

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News