Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:40 AM

Overstaying of PWD officials/engineers for more than 5 years|Principal Secretary PWD directs for immediate transfers, postings

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 12, 2020, 1:40 AM
File Photo of Shailendra Kumar

Expressing serious concern about over-staying of officials and engineers of Public Works Department at one place of posting for more than five years, Principal Secretary Shailendra Kumar has directed for immediate transfers and postings and warned against violation of transfer policy.

“No such employee should be continuously retained in a particular place for more than five years,” reads the directive issued by Shailendra Kumar.

Kumar in his circular directed to immediately issue orders of transfer or posting of engineers and officers who have completed their maximum tenure of five years.

Shailendra said that engineers and officers of PWD have not been transferred from their place of posting despite completion of minimum and maximum tenure.

In the circular, Kumar said that over staying of engineers and officers was against the established norms of the Government and J&K Civil Services Regulation Rules, 1956.

“The overstaying of officers and engineers has been viewed as a violation of government instructions in particular place for more than five years,” reads the circular.

Meanwhile, the Head of Departments, Circle heads, Divisional Heads have been directed to complete the administrative instructions of the office subordinates to their office within a period of one month.

“Any authority who fails to comply with the instructions will be dealt with J&K CSRs and CAA rules, 1956,” according to the circular which has warned the over staying officers.

