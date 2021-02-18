PAGD leaders trying to stall statehood restoration: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday regretted the “irresponsible” and “oblivious” remarks made by certain political leaders that could stall the process of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a reception-cum-interaction programme for the youth organised by party at its Jammu office, Bukhari while referring to the recent remarks made by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti, said Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) leaders want perpetual sufferings for the people of J&K.

“Since its inception, the Apni Party has been vigorously pursuing the restoration of statehood to J&K so that the people have an elected and accountable government that can address their woes on priority. Now this goal set by the Apni Party is about to materialise, some leaders seem to be bent upon stalling this process,” he said.

Bukhari said that the Government of India (GoI) had also realised the pain and sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and that was why the Home Minister in his recent speech in the parliament reiterated his promise on statehood restoration.

“Unfortunately, the insensible voices emanating from J&K against the statehood depict their innate desire and mindset of keeping Kashmir cauldron on the boil. Since these leaders are enjoying government perks and privileges, they seldom understand the sufferings and miseries of the common masses,” he said.

Bukhari said the policy of two-hoots played by these leaders was well established to which over seven decades of history of J&K stands a silent testimony.

“These leaders are experienced in specious utterances drenched in emotive sloganeering. However, people are not in a mood to buy their rabble-rousing anymore,” he said.

Bukhari said that many political leaders in J&K make vague statements just because they fear that the people of J&K would hold them accountable for their misdeeds and emotional blackmailing committed for decades.

“They are currently trying hard to make themselves relevant in J&K political spectrum by misleading slogans but unfortunately at the cost of the peoples’ interests. I wonder why these leaders are creating hurdles and disrupting the process of restoration of statehood which guarantees peoples’ socio-economic and political empowerment,” he said.

Bukhari asked the Apni Party’s youth wing to work hard for the welfare of the people and foil nefarious designs who want instability in both the regions of Kashmir and Jammu.

“Political leaders who make irresponsible utterances are doing immense harm to the public interests in J&K. However, they stand exposed for their contribution in political disempowerment of the people that has been carried out since decades with their collaboration,” he said.