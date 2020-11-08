PAGD will fight DDC polls together with Congress: Farooq

National Conference President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would fight the District Development Council (DDC) polls together with the Congress.

Abdullah spoke to the media Sunday evening when he came to visit Raghunath Bazaar in Jammu’s old city where he met his old friend Kamal Kant Gupta, the owner of famous dry fruit shop ‘Chuni Lal Amar Nath’.

Abdullah, the incumbent Member of Parliament, had an hour-long discussion with his friend.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gupta said, “Our friendship goes back 42 years and Farooq Sahab had not come here for shopping.”

He said whether Abdullah remains in power or not, he would always come to meet him.

“He is like my elder brother and part of my family,” Gupta said.

When the NC President, who is also the president of recently-launched PAGD, was in Gupta’s shop, a large numbers of people gathered outside to see him.

While leaving the shop, he told the media that Congress had not separated from them.

“We all, including Congress, are fighting the DDC polls together,” Abdullah said.

He said J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir had met him today only and told him that they would fight the polls with them together.

On Saturday, Mir had said that Congress would contest the DDC polls in J&K.

CONGRESS NON-COMMITTAL

However, JKPCC chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said Mir had only made a courtesy call to Abdullah to enquire about his health and well being.

“No politics was discussed,” he said. “As of now we aren’t part of PAGD but this being election time, election is a management.”