PaK man, held near LoC, sampled for COVID19

Authorities on Thursday took samples of a man from Pakistan administered Kashmir detained near Line of Control here, for COVID19 test.

An official said the man in his mid 40s was brought to the collection center at Mendhar sub district hospital for COVID19 test.

Later, the official said the man was shifted to quarantine centre set up in police post Balakote.

“We have collected his samples. The reports shall be received in two to three days.” a health officer said.

Meanwhile, police said investigation was going on to ascertain how the man crossed the LoC to reach a village in Mendhar area in this district.