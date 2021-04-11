PaK man nabbed on LoC

A man hailing from Gimba village of Nakyal tehsil in Pakistan administered Kashmir was Sunday detained along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch’s Balakote sector.

He has been identified as Muhammad Qadeer, son of Muhammad Din of Gimba village of Nakyal in PaK, official sources said.

They said that the man was seen moving close to LoC in a suspicious condition after which troops manning the LoC in forward Balakote area detained him.

“He was immediately shifted to the local Army camp where he is being questioned by the teams of other forces and intelligence agencies,” the sources said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Mendhar, Zaheer Abbas Jafri said that the man was presently with the Army and his questioning was going on.