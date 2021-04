Indian Army on Thursday repatriated a civilian from Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir who had inadvertently crossed the line of control on Sunday in Poonch district of Jammu division.

The repatriation of Ghulam Qadir, son of Mohammad Din, resident of Village Ghim in Nikial area of PaK, took place at about 11:55 am this morning on humanitarian grounds at Poonch – Rawalakot crossing point, an army statement said.

Qadir had crossed over to this side of the LoC on April 11.