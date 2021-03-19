Pakistan has a golden chance to bury the past to move forward: BJP

BharatiyaJanata Party’s Incharge Political Affairs and Feedback, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Friday said that Pakistan had a golden chance to bury the past and move forward.

A statement of BJP issued here said that it is time for Islamabad and Rawalpindi to come on the same page to write a new history for peace and progress in the region.

The BJP statement quoted Chrungoo as reacting to the statements of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief, General QamarJavedBajwa for normalising relations with India.

“It is an established fact that the seats of real control in Pakistan at Islamabad and Rawalpindi are rarely found on the same page regarding relations with India. The recent identical statements from the two ends confirm that Pakistan can grab the golden opportunity and take up with the leadership in India with a sincere intent, if it desires so,” he said in the statement.

Chrungoo said that that the first thing that Pakistan needed to do, as suggested by its top leaders recently, was to bury the past and forget 1947, 1965, 1971, Kashmir and Kargil.

“It needs to forget what it tried to do in Indian Punjab and J&K for the last four decades and in this context it needs to also forget any kind of its plan regarding insurgency, infiltration, cross-LoC firing, building tunnels beneath international border and creating Mumbai type acts of 26/11,” he said in the statement.

“With this, Pakistan can move forward in the real sense,” Chrungoo said.

He said that India had already taken the first step and expressed its intent by burying the past and supplying free COVID-19 vaccines in a big number to all its neighbours.

Chrungoo said that the often-repeated rhetoric by Pakistan about the ‘two-nuclear states’ phrase had lost its political and diplomatic relevance.

“Everyone knows well that these don’t form the conventional arsenal and are more a deterrent than a weapon. It will be wise that the nuclear energy be used for peaceful purposes to lift the morale of the people and bring them out from poverty and backwardness in the entire South Asian region rather than to use them as a bargaining chip,” he said in the statement.

Chrungoo said that the BJP-led government at New Delhi headed by Prime Minister NarendraModi was determined to be guided by the well-established doctrine that militancy and talks would not go together.