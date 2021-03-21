Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 3:54 PM

Pakistani national arrested along IB in J&K's Samba

Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 3:54 PM
The unidentified Pakistani national arrested by the BSF along the IB in Samba on Saturday: Special Arrangement/GK
The unidentified Pakistani national arrested by the BSF along the IB in Samba on Saturday: Special Arrangement/GK

A Pakistani national was arrested along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

The man was arrested shortly after he sneaked into the Indian side on Saturday night, the spokesperson said.

Trending News
Representational Image

Students at risk as coaching centres flout COVID-19 guidelines

File Photo of Khurshid Alam

Khurshid Alam quits PDP

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

89 NIT Srinagar students qualify GATE-2021

Representational Image

Srinagar teenager found dead in his car hours after leaving home

“During night hours, the alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement of one Pakistani national who crossed IB but was nabbed ahead of the fencing by the troops,” he said.

On March 16, an alleged Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force in Ramgarh sector of Samba when he ignored “repeated warnings” while trying to sneak into the Indian side.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News