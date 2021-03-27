Pandits real ambassadors of Indian nationalism: BJP

BharatiyaJanata Party’s J&K President Ravinder Raina Saturday termed Kashmiri Pandits as the real ambassadors of Indian nationalism.

Addressing a meeting of displaced Kashmiri Pandit workers of BJP in Jammu, Raina said, “Kashmiri Pandits are the real ambassadors of Indian nationalism as they braved all odds but never let down their spirits or their ideology. The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A was an ideological battle and was won by the present dispensation under the leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, for which we had been continuously fighting for the past 70 years.”

“The contribution of Kashmiri PanditSamaj in winning this battle can’t be ignored as the community fought for it at various fronts,” he said.