Panel constituted to resolve seniority issue of PM Special Package employees

The General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday constituted a panel of four officials to resolve issues of seniority of employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s Special Package in different departments of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction has been accorded to the constitution of a committee, consisting of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction as chairman with three other officials as members to resolve the issues regarding the seniority of the employees appointed under the Prime Minister’s Special Package in different departments in J&K,” the GAD order reads.

This committee would also have Administrative Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, representative of GAD (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), and representative of Public Works (R&B) Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary) as members.

The committee should be served by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and submit its report to the government within a period of 15 days, the order read.