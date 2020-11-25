Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 26, 2020, 12:22 AM

Panel to examine issuance of licenses to stone crushers in J&K

The General Administration Department (GAD) Wednesday constituted an eight-member committee headed by Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment and Remote Sensing department to examine issuance of licenses for establishing and operating stone crushers in J&K.

As per the order, the GAD constituted the committee with a motive to examine the legal regime governing issuance of licenses for establishing and operating stone crashers in J&K.

The committee would look into various aspects of licensing of stone crusher unit holders operating prior to issuance of SRO-302 of 2017 along with those operating after the notification of 2017 rules.

