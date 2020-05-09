Panel to probe illegal promotion

General Administration Department (GAD) Saturday ordered a probe into illegal promotion of an officer.

As per an order, the GAD constituted a committee, with Secretary, Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda as chairman and two other officers including Director General, Accounts and Treasuries and Secretary (Legal), GAD, as members to probe the illegal promotion of Abdul QayoomChalkoo.

The committee will establish reason/circumstances which have led to the gross violation of rules, to identify officers responsible for these flagrant violations of rules and to quantify the extent of losses caused to the government exchequer on account of illegal promotion/release of grade to an ineligible candidate and mode of recovery.

The committee has been directed to submit report by June 5.